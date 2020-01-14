BNP Paribas Lowers National Grid (NYSE:NGG) to Neutral

BNP Paribas lowered shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.
Shares of National Grid stock opened at $61.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid has a 1-year low of $48.83 and a 1-year high of $62.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.46.
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.
Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.