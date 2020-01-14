BNP Paribas Lowers National Grid (NYSE:NGG) to Neutral

BNP Paribas lowered shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $61.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid has a 1-year low of $48.83 and a 1-year high of $62.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in National Grid by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,484,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,296,000 after acquiring an additional 66,485 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in National Grid by 2.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 925,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,206,000 after acquiring an additional 23,570 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in National Grid by 17.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 728,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,408,000 after acquiring an additional 109,736 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National Grid by 0.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 524,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in National Grid by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 433,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,898 shares during the period. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

