SunTrust Banks Boosts Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Price Target to $3.00

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its price objective boosted by SunTrust Banks from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

NLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nautilus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered shares of Nautilus from an outperform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.14.

NYSE:NLS opened at $3.39 on Friday. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $95.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nautilus by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

