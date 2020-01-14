MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a price target on the stock.

MKC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.56.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $165.30 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 12-month low of $119.00 and a 12-month high of $173.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 171.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.