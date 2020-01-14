MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

MSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.56.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $64.59 and a 1 year high of $86.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 7,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $597,057.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,329 shares of company stock worth $2,220,106 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

