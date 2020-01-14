Nomura Begins Coverage on Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN)

Nomura started coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KDMN. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadmon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadmon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.80.

Get Kadmon alerts:

NYSE KDMN opened at $4.35 on Friday. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $583.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.31). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 9,855.14% and a negative return on equity of 188.03%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kadmon will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Kadmon news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,470,588 shares of Kadmon stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDMN. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Kadmon by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 114,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 76,824 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 34,555 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.