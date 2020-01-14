Exane BNP Paribas Lowers National Grid (NYSE:NGG) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NGG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National Grid from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of National Grid from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. National Grid currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NYSE:NGG opened at $61.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.46. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $48.83 and a fifty-two week high of $62.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.66.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of National Grid by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 61,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

