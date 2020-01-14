Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,200 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the December 15th total of 200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $2,277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

EFSC stock opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.72.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 13.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

