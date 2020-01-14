First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Short Interest Up 34.6% in December

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,960,000 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the December 15th total of 12,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Horizon National has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $472.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.10 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 19.09%. First Horizon National’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon National will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

In other First Horizon National news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $483,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,926,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon National by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,968,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,432,000 after purchasing an additional 616,168 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Horizon National by 15.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,171,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,382,000 after purchasing an additional 430,843 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in First Horizon National by 1,816.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,764,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,861 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Horizon National by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,469,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,941,000 after purchasing an additional 53,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in First Horizon National by 10.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,255,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 118,835 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.