FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the December 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 627,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Shares of FLT opened at $299.40 on Tuesday. FleetCor Technologies has a one year low of $187.95 and a one year high of $315.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.68 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Garnsey Colette acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $79,572.00. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $16,318,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 11.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 32.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 31.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FLT shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.06.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.