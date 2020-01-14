Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,010,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the December 15th total of 15,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $135,243.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,471.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 9,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $312,563.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,130.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,448 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Zayo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Zayo Group by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,385 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,047,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,499,000 after buying an additional 349,483 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 325,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after buying an additional 222,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 506,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after buying an additional 39,216 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZAYO opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98. Zayo Group has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92, a PEG ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Zayo Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Zayo Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zayo Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

