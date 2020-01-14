Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Short Interest Up 35.0% in December

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,720,000 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the December 15th total of 7,200,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.15.

Shares of APO stock opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 80.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

