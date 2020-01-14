Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME) Short Interest Update

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the December 15th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PME shares. TheStreet downgraded Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

NASDAQ PME opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $94.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter.

In other Pingtan Marine Enterprise news, insider Glenning Anthony purchased 3,435 shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $87,455.10. 57.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon and croaker fish, Peru squid, Argentina squid, sailfish, chub mackerel, cuttlefish, and pomfret with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, the international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, and the international waters of Indian Ocean.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.