Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) Short Interest Up 35.0% in December

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the December 15th total of 48,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Securities assumed coverage on Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

In related news, Director John N. Daly sold 10,000 shares of Medical Transcription Billing stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,900 shares in the company, valued at $381,633. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Transcription Billing stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. Medical Transcription Billing has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Medical Transcription Billing had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Medical Transcription Billing will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medical Transcription Billing

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

