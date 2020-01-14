Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Stock Rating Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.73.

NYSE:SIX opened at $35.56 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $64.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.56.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $621.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jon L. Luther acquired 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,789.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,571.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Spanos acquired 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,743.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,743.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,787 shares of company stock worth $850,397 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

