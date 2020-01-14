Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Research Coverage Started at Bernstein Bank

Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SNAP. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nomura restated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Snap from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.11. Snap has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $18.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14. Snap had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The company had revenue of $446.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,500 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $254,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,528,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,030,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 31,513 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $474,270.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,400,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,124,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,604,180 shares of company stock worth $37,861,019 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,173,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 34.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 72.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,829,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 78.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,875 shares during the last quarter. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.