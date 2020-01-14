SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) PT Raised to $165.00

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut SYNNEX from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.43.

SNX stock opened at $149.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $78.55 and a 12-month high of $150.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.71.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $79,795.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $36,967.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,989.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,959,278 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,137,000 after acquiring an additional 173,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

