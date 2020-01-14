Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SOI. Citigroup upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.78.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $648.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.80.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is an increase from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

In other news, Director Edgar R. Jr. Giesinger bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Corporate insiders own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 25.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

