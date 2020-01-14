Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) PT Raised to $168.00 at UBS Group

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $162.00 to $168.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SRE. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.80.

NYSE SRE opened at $151.17 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $111.01 and a twelve month high of $154.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.65.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

In related news, Director Andres Conesa purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $147.26 per share, for a total transaction of $294,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,337.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,481,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,257,000 after purchasing an additional 672,259 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,763,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,576,000 after purchasing an additional 641,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 19.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,804,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,970,000 after purchasing an additional 300,044 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1,201.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 179,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,617,000 after purchasing an additional 165,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 29.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 633,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,512,000 after purchasing an additional 143,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

