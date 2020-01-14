Argus Downgrades Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) to Hold

Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STZ. HSBC set a $235.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $226.83.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ opened at $188.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $157.14 and a 1 year high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,543,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,888 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14,808.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,098,000 after purchasing an additional 651,121 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,552,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,847,000 after purchasing an additional 629,124 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 206.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 532,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,901,000 after purchasing an additional 358,813 shares during the period. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.