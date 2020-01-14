Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC set a $235.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a positive rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $226.83.

STZ opened at $188.44 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $157.14 and a fifty-two week high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.31.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,543,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,888 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14,808.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,098,000 after acquiring an additional 651,121 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,552,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,847,000 after acquiring an additional 629,124 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 206.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 532,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,901,000 after acquiring an additional 358,813 shares during the period. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,226,000. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

