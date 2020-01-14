Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STZ.B opened at $188.16 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $158.43 and a 12 month high of $214.51. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.