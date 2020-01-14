Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.
Shares of NYSE:STZ.B opened at $188.16 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $158.43 and a 12 month high of $214.51. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
About Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.
