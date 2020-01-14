Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. CSFB downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.08.

TD opened at $56.03 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.79.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.5605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

