TD Securities Boosts Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target to $2.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $1.60 to $2.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRQ. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turquoise Hill Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.43.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

NYSE:TRQ opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 12.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 292.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 59,348,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,206,000 after acquiring an additional 44,220,399 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,831,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after acquiring an additional 137,910 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 16,674,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,514 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,104,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after acquiring an additional 826,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,353,000. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.