10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “10x Genomics Inc. is a life science technology company. It develops and sells instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. 10x Genomics Inc. is based in Pleasanton, California. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TXG. Cowen began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.50.

NYSE TXG opened at $83.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.37. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $88.98.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $61.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.33 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $84,535,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,444,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $504,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $4,284,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $573,000.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

