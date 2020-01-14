The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Western Union from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.05.

WU opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other news, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $714,017.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,357.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $58,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,047 shares in the company, valued at $497,194.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,955 shares of company stock worth $1,975,551. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 27.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 400,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 1,761.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,086,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,084 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 7.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,733,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,506,000 after purchasing an additional 248,390 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 66.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $509,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,327 shares during the last quarter.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

