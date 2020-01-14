Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Zymeworks from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 6.81. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 25.72% and a negative net margin of 112.95%. The company had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.