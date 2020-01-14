Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Zymeworks from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.
Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 6.81. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.
About Zymeworks
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.
