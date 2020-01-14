Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) to Post $0.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for KEMET’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.39. KEMET reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KEMET will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KEMET.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.90 million. KEMET had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEM. B. Riley lowered shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.20 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in KEMET during the third quarter worth about $4,907,000. Raging Capital Management LLC increased its position in KEMET by 22.7% during the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,133,000 after acquiring an additional 215,156 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in KEMET by 45.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in KEMET by 29.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,824,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,168,000 after acquiring an additional 410,497 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in KEMET by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEM opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average is $21.89. KEMET has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

Earnings History and Estimates for KEMET (NYSE:KEM)

