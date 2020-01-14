-$1.21 EPS Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) will post ($1.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the lowest is ($1.24). Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.98) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.84) to ($4.73). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($3.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,697.33% and a negative return on equity of 150.08%.

XERS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

XERS stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55.

In other news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 17,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $153,344.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 172,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,594.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.