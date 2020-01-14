Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Avid Bioservices reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avid Bioservices.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

Shares of CDMO opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07. Avid Bioservices has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $8.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,227,000 after acquiring an additional 266,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,676,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after buying an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 87,955 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 3,584.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 804,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 637,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 23,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Bioservices (CDMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SYNNEX PT Raised to $165.00
SYNNEX PT Raised to $165.00
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine
Sempra Energy PT Raised to $168.00 at UBS Group
Sempra Energy PT Raised to $168.00 at UBS Group
Argus Downgrades Constellation Brands to Hold
Argus Downgrades Constellation Brands to Hold
Constellation Brands Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Constellation Brands Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Constellation Brands Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine
Constellation Brands Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report