Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Avid Bioservices reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avid Bioservices.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

Shares of CDMO opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07. Avid Bioservices has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $8.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,227,000 after acquiring an additional 266,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,676,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after buying an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 87,955 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 3,584.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 804,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 637,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 23,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

