Analysts Anticipate Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) to Announce -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Inspired Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.67 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 44.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 352,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 15.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 11.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $149.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

