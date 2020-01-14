First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

DLR opened at $121.97 on Tuesday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $136.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.34 and a 200-day moving average of $122.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.33.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

In related news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $46,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $46,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus cut their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.08.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

