Diligent Investors LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Natixis raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,250,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,476,000 after buying an additional 500,326 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 86,314.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 135,513 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $14,267,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,400,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,566,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of IBB opened at $119.16 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.0578 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

