Winfield Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Winfield Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Athersys were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATHX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Athersys by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,797,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after buying an additional 2,260,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,027,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 246,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,322,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 205,334 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 87,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Athersys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Athersys had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 458.03%. The business had revenue of ($0.36) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 million.

In other news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 499,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Athersys Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

