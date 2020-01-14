Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 214 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Marriott International by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 675,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,757,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Marriott International by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Marriott International by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 153,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In related news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $342,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,808 shares in the company, valued at $864,927.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,507,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,942 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

MAR opened at $146.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 134.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.