Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,115 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,625 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2,379.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 228,400 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 219,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Barclays raised Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.19.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.43. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

