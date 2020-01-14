BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 302 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Raytheon by 77.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon by 1.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon by 11.6% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Raytheon by 7.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 175,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,528,000 after buying an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTN. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.69.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon stock opened at $227.15 on Tuesday. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $157.57 and a 12 month high of $232.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.03 and its 200-day moving average is $199.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

