Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,335,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,640,972,000 after acquiring an additional 268,465 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,509,627 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,265,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,093,995,000 after acquiring an additional 407,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,846,641 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $785,847,000 after buying an additional 828,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,704.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,557,410 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $739,303,000 after buying an additional 5,249,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Samuel H. Altman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.83 per share, with a total value of $1,976,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon T. Gieselman bought 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.68 per share, for a total transaction of $252,892.24. Insiders purchased 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPE opened at $110.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group Inc has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $144.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.43.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

