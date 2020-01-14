American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of American Equity Investment Life worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alonzo A. J. J. Strickland sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $27,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Matovina sold 15,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $467,351.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,025,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,104 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised American Equity Investment Life from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

