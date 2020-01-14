FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COG shares. Williams Capital set a $22.00 target price on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.74.

COG stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $429.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

