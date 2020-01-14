Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aphria’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.03). Aphria posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aphria.

Get Aphria alerts:

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.15 million. The company’s revenue was up 848.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

APHA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aphria in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.40 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. CIBC reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Aphria in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.30 price objective on Aphria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Aphria by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Aphria by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 22,305 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aphria during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,941,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aphria during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Aphria by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 22,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APHA opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. Aphria has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aphria (APHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.