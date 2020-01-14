Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $735,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 242.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $126.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $99.48 and a 52 week high of $126.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.85 and a 200-day moving average of $119.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.5985 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

