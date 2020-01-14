Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,191 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 16,120.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,935,141 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $284,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,551 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 583.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,047 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $64,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,537,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,062 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Exelon by 645.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,733,597 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $83,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter worth approximately $49,968,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXC opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.25. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

