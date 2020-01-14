Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $413,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

BATS USMV opened at $66.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average of $63.90. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3837 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

