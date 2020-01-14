Tiaa Fsb Sells 17,140 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,140 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $17,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.80.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,304 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $142.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $143.91.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.