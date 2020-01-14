Diligent Investors LLC Acquires 202 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,696 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 33,596 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.00. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $243.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

