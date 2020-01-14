Lake Street Financial LLC Reduces Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 1.9% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 14.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 74.8% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 1.0% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival alerts:

NYSE CCL opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.