Diligent Investors LLC Buys 2,250 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 123,623 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 43.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,193,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,571,000 after purchasing an additional 667,387 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 27.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 288,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 61,866 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,840,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.64.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

