F3Logic LLC Invests $228,000 in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,105 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 99.9% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.2% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 288.0% during the second quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Facebook from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.15.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $23,700,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total value of $10,160,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,353,740 shares of company stock valued at $256,885,137. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $221.91 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.27 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The stock has a market cap of $632.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

