$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.23. Nutrien posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Nutrien by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,435,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,661,000 after purchasing an additional 718,508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,145,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,352,000 after acquiring an additional 66,593 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,580,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,725,000 after acquiring an additional 872,389 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,319,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,612,000 after acquiring an additional 117,187 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,498,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,841,000 after acquiring an additional 91,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR opened at $47.98 on Friday. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average of $49.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.