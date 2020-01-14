Tiaa Fsb Buys Shares of 99,272 Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,000. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.07% of Dover at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Dover by 72.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOV opened at $117.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. Dover Corp has a 1 year low of $77.16 and a 1 year high of $117.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.60.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $456,106.40. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $1,428,531.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 356,704 shares in the company, valued at $37,478,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,210 shares of company stock worth $2,712,287 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on shares of Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

